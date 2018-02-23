Sweet pups up for adoption at Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio — The Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is looking for furever homes for some very special dogs.

Six- year-old Snoopy is a gentle giant. He is a Shepherd-Hound mix. This guy is laid back but loves attention! He is very social and seems to know his basic commands. He is also well mannered on his walks. Unfortunately, Snoopy is heartworm positive and will need to complete his life saving treatment, but he would much rather do that in the comfort of his furever home. Come fall in love with this sweet boy, he will be waiting in kennel 54.

This sweet little lady was rescued from a house fire. Fancy came in with her sister who has now moved into foster care. She is a sometimes shy, sweet four-year-old. She loves play group and gets along with everyone. Come adopt this little lady and give her a new home. You can find her in kennel 6.

The shelter is located on Sweet Valley Drive in Valley View.

It’s open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 4:30 p.m.

