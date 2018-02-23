St. Ignatius student carjacked in school parking lot, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND– Cleveland police are investigating the carjacking of a St. Ignatius student at the school on Thursday.

According to a police report, the student drove his mom’s Kia Sportage to school and parked it in the school parking lot on West 30th and Lorain. The student said he went to the vehicle after lacrosse tryouts at around 4 p.m. and was sitting inside, sending an email on his cell phone when he said two males came up to the driver’s side door.

The student said the suspects opened the door and one of them told him, “Get out of the car and give me your cell phone.”

Before he could get out of the vehicle, the suspect grabbed him, pulled him out, threw him on the ground, and took his iPhone, according to the report.

The suspects then got into the car and drove off. The student, who was shaken up, said he didn’t see what direction they went.

The suspects are described as black males. One of them was described as being in his late teens to early 20s, about 6’0 and 190 lbs., wearing a dark camouflage hoodie and dark pants. The other suspect was said to be wearing a black hoodie.

Another person witnessed the incident, and police watched surveillance video which captured the carjacking.

Police attempted to locate the vehicle and cell phone, but they have not been found.