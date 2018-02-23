Puppy love at FOX 8! Sweet pups soon up for adoption at Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- There was a lot of puppy love inside the FOX 8 studios Friday. Pups from the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter were on the show for a trending segment during FOX 8 News at 5 p.m.

All eyes were on the sweet animals and many wanted to know when and if they would be up for adoption, and we can tell you: Yes, they will!

The Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter said the pups -- a Lab/retriever mix -- should be up for adoption next week.

For more information, head to their website. The shelter's phone number is 216-525-PUPS.

