Preseason Game 1: Indians are back — with a special tribute to Parkland, Florida

ARIZONA — The Cleveland Indians will ‘play ball’ today in their first preseason game of the year.

And they’ll be sporting a special tribute to the community of Parkland, Florida, where 17 were killed in last week’s school shooting.

The Tribe will be wearing the caps of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School baseball team tonight.

Today we'll join MLB in wearing the caps of the of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School baseball team in support of the Parkland, FL community. #ParklandStrong pic.twitter.com/bHUGoYoGcJ — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) February 23, 2018

Mike Clevinger will start in today’s game against the Cincinnati Reds.

Francisco Lindor is set to lead off, while Yan Gomes, Jose Ramires and Edwin Encarnacion are also due to start.

Rajai Davis is back, and he will play center. Jason Kipnis is dealing with a sore back but hopes to play on Saturday.

First pitch is at 3:05 p.m.

It’s the Tribe’s first game since their disappointing post-season run that ended in October.

Continuing coverage.