‘Millionaire’s Row’ at Cleveland Auto Show features $3.4 million Aston Martin

CLEVELAND-- One of the signature attractions of the Cleveland Auto Show, "Millionaire's Row," is back for its sixth year.

The auto show, located at the I-X Center, runs from Feb. 23 to March 4. You'll find "Millionaire's Row" between the displays for BMW, Volvo and Lincoln. It features vehicles worth six and seven figures.

The most expensive car at the Cleveland Auto Show is the Aston Martin Vulcan, one of two of its kind in North America. It's worth an estimated $3.4 million.

Also on "Millionaire's Row" are several 2018 Maseratis, including the GranTurismo, Levante, Quattroporte and Ghibli. There's also the new 2019 Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo.

