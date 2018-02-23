Live: Jurors recommend death penalty for convicted killer Christopher Whitaker



CLEVELAND, Ohio — A jury has recommended the death penalty for Christopher Whitaker, who shot and killed Alianna DeFreeze, 14.

Whitaker, 45, was previously found guilty of aggravated murder and charges including kidnapping and rape in DeFreeze’s death. Her body was found in an abandoned home in Cleveland in January 2017, three days after her mother reported her missing when she didn’t arrive at school.

Authorities say Alianna was beaten and stabbed and the South Euclid man’s DNA matched evidence.

Whitaker told investigators he was high on cocaine and blacked out.

