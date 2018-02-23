‘I Am Dr. King’s Dream’: Remesi Perez

Powerful messages from local students as we celebrate Black History Month.
Here is Remesi Perez's message:
"I am living Dr. King's dream because I am a part of this new nation that he helped to mold.
He was a large spark that helped to end segregation, to allow all of us to unite as one.
If a large part of his dream hadn't come true, a lot would be different in my life.
I would not have many of the opportunities that I have today without his dream.
I plan to be the first person in my family to go to college, and I am one of the top students in my class.
I know I will accomplish a lot of the goals I have set for myself.
If it were not for his dream, I wouldn't have the close friends of so many different races and backgrounds that I do today.
I am a part of a community of students that come from all over, that will stop at nothing to make the world a better place.