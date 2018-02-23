‘I Am Dr. King’s Dream’: Remesi Perez

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Powerful messages from local students as we celebrate Black History Month.

Here is Remesi Perez's message:

"I am living Dr. King's dream because I am a part of this new nation that he helped to mold.

He was a large spark that helped to end segregation, to allow all of us to unite as one.

If a large part of his dream hadn't come true, a lot would be different in my life.

I would not have many of the opportunities that I have today without his dream.

I plan to be the first person in my family to go to college, and I am one of the top students in my class.

I know I will accomplish a lot of the goals I have set for myself.

If it were not for his dream, I wouldn't have the close friends of so many different races and backgrounds that I do today.

I am a part of a community of students that come from all over, that will stop at nothing to make the world a better place.

