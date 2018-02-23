Highland High School student taken into custody for bringing orange-tipped air pistol to school

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — A Highland High School student was taken into custody Friday following an incident.

According to the Medina County Sheriff’s Office, at around 11:40 a.m., a student reported to the principal that another student may possibly be in possession of a firearm.

School staff immediately isolated the student and contacted the sheriff’s office.

The Highland Schools DARE officer from the sheriff’s office immediately responded to the high school and took custody of the student.

During that time, it was determined the student had an orange-tipped air pistol. The student was transported to the Medina County Juvenile Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office says the student did not brandish the air pistol or make threats to harm anyone. Charges are pending as the investigation continues.

The sheriff’s office says it applauds the student who came forward to report this — if you see or hear something, say something.