Herbal Syrups To Beat The Flu!

Elderberry Syrup Recipe

Ingredients:

½ cup dried elderberries (You can order 4 ounces of dried elderberries from Midwest-Elderberry.Coop)

1 cinnamon stick

5 cloves

1 Tablespoon freshly grated ginger

2 Cups water

1 Cup raw honey

Add the elderberries, cinnamon, cloves and ginger to the water and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer covered until the liquid is reduced by one half. (20-30 minutes) Strain through a mesh sieve, gently pressing the elderberries to collect all the liquid. Discard the solids and add the honey to the liquid. Store in the refrigerator.

You could also make this with fresh or frozen elderberries but would use 1 cup of water instead of 2.

Take 1 tablespoon a day to help your family stay healthy. You could also use it as a pancake syrup, in yogurt or smoothies, over vanilla ice cream, mixed with sparkling water as a beverage, etc.

Herb and Ginger Syrup

Ingredients:

2 Tablespoons of a finely chopped fresh herb such as rosemary, thyme, sage, or holy basil (If using an aromatic good quality dried herb, use 1 Tablespoon.)

1 ½ teaspoons freshly grated ginger

½ Cup raw honey

Bring ½ cup water to a boil and add your choice of herb. Cover and steep for 20 minutes. Strain through a mesh sieve, gently pressing to collect all the liquid and the aromatic oils from the herbs. Stir the honey into the liquid until dissolved. Use as with the elderberry syrup.

