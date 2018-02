Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- The Voices of Praise Gospel Choir from Baldwin Wallace University has been lifting audiences up with song for over 35 years.

The group was formed when five African-American students saw the need for a gospel choir on the Berea campus. Under the direction of Jay Hairston II, the choir tours all over the United States and has also performed in Germany . Click here to learn more about Voices of Praise.

