× Flu activity decreases in Cuyahoga County; One death reported this week

CLEVELAND- The Cuyahoga County Board of Health is reporting flu activity has decreased in the county, bringing the level from ‘very high’ to ‘moderate.’

A 70-year-old Cleveland man died from the flu this week which brings the total of reported deaths to 31.

Along with the flu activity level being lowered, the number of hospitalizations went down 67% compared to the previous week, the Cuyahoga Board of Health reported.

**More on the flu here**