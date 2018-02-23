FBI asks for help locating armed bank robbery suspect

GRAFTON- The Cleveland Division of The FBI is asking for help locating a bank robbery suspect.

Shortly before 11:00 a.m. today, a man robbed the Chemical Bank at 351 North Main Street in Grafton.

According to authorities, the suspect walked into the bank holding a black handgun and yelled for everyone to show their hands. He then proceeded to the manager’s office, pointed a gun at her and ordered her out of the office.

The suspect is said to have demanded large bills from three tellers. While he waited, witnesses say he paced in front of the counter while counting backwards from 30. While he counted, he waved the gun at the tellers’ faces and threatened to shoot them.

Once he had the money, the suspect ran from the bank and was last seen leaving in a blue Ford Escape.

No one was hurt during the ordeal.

If you have any information on the suspect you are asked to call the Cleveland Division of the FBI at 216-522-1400.

Tips can remain anonymous.

Reward money is available for information that leads to the successful identification and prosecution of the individual responsible.