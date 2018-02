GRAND BLANC TWP., Michigan — Now that’s one massive pothole!

A police department’s Facebook post has gone viral after a police officer gave a little perspective on the pothole’s size.

The officer with the Grand Blanc Township Police Department in Michigan is 6’5″ and he’s standing in the pothole up to his knees.

Detroit Free Press reports the pothole was caused by heavy rains and melting snow. It caused a road closure on Friday.