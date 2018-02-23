Carlisle Township murder-suicide: Sheriff’s office says husband shot wife, then himself

CARLISLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Carlisle Township.

On Friday at 10:07 a.m., the couple’s adult son called 911 after coming to the Chestnut Ridge Road home to visit his parents.

When deputies arrived, they learned the victim, Jeanne Johnson, 71, had apparently been shot by her husband, Lawrence Johnson, 72.

The man then apparently shot himself.

The sheriff’s office says there is no known motive. “There did not appear to be any ongoing turmoil in the household,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Lawrence Johnson was recovering from surgery, but there were no other known medical conditions.

An investigation continues.