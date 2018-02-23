1 dead, 1 injured in early morning double shooting

Posted 4:56 am, February 23, 2018, by , Updated at 05:06AM, February 23, 2018

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Lakewood police are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead and a second person injured.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Police were called to a house on Olivewood Avenue where they found one person dead. A second person was rushed to MetroHealth Medical Center in unknown condition.

Olivewood Ave. was closed from Detroit Ave. to Franklin Blvd.

Lakewood Police Chief Timothy Malley told Fox 8 additional information would be released later this morning.

Stay with Fox 8 News and FOX8.com for updates on this developing story.