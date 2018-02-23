1 dead, 1 injured in early morning double shooting

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Lakewood police are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead and a second person injured.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Double shooting in Lakewood on Olivewood Ave just south of Detroit. Lakewood's Police Chief just confirmed 1 dead. 1 taken to hospital in unknown condition. More info will be released later this morning. @fox8news pic.twitter.com/2bkEgEUDqp — Eric Hunker (@ehunker) February 23, 2018

Police were called to a house on Olivewood Avenue where they found one person dead. A second person was rushed to MetroHealth Medical Center in unknown condition.

Olivewood Ave. was closed from Detroit Ave. to Franklin Blvd.

Police activity in Lakewood has left Olivewood CLOSED Detroit – Franklin. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) February 23, 2018

Lakewood Police Chief Timothy Malley told Fox 8 additional information would be released later this morning.

