1 dead, 1 injured in early morning double shooting

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Lakewood police are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead and a second person injured.
It happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday.
Police were called to a house on Olivewood Avenue where they found one person dead. A second person was rushed to MetroHealth Medical Center in unknown condition.
Olivewood Ave. was closed from Detroit Ave. to Franklin Blvd.
Lakewood Police Chief Timothy Malley told Fox 8 additional information would be released later this morning.
41.485433 -81.793723