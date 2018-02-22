Winter Weather Advisory for the morning commute

CLEVELAND - A winter weather advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. today for Lorain, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Ashtabula, Medina, Summit, Portage, Trumbull, Ashland, Wayne, Stark and Mahoning counties.
***CHECK SCHOOL CLOSING LIST, HERE***
The morning rush will be impacted by a weather system that will bring a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and/or freezing rain for the northern counties and a wintry amalgam that may be mixed with rain across our southern counties.
Here is your hour-by-hour forecast:
