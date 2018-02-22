Turkey known for tormenting Cuyahoga Falls dies

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio– A turkey known for chasing people and cars in Cuyahoga Falls has passed away.

Residents called the turkey Frank, and he could often be found in the industrial area around Steels Corners and State roads. The 3-foot-tall bird with a 6-foot wingspan had a big personality.

In December, Frank was hit by a car, which shattered his leg. He had surgery to place three pins in his leg and a wildlife foundation was hoping to release him in the spring with a flock.

The wildlife care supervisor for Stark Parks said surgery and recovery in captivity was very stressful for feisty Frank. He stopped eating after a few days and had to have a feeding tube.

“But once an animal stops eating, their health quickly declines. It is an unfortunate sign that their body is not able to thrive any longer,” Stephon Echague with Stark Parks said. “We are thankful that Frank was brought to us and given the best chance for survival.”