Teen hit by suspect’s car during East Cleveland police chase
CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a hit-and-run crash on the city’s east side.
It happened Thursday night at St. Clair Avenue and Eddy Road in Cleveland. That’s about a half mile from Glenville High School.
Cleveland police said East Cleveland officers were chasing a car into the city when the suspect hit a 14-year-old.
The teen suffered a head injury and the individual’s condition is not known at this time.
41.541763 -81.601434