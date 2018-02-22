× Teen hit by suspect’s car during East Cleveland police chase

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a hit-and-run crash on the city’s east side.

It happened Thursday night at St. Clair Avenue and Eddy Road in Cleveland. That’s about a half mile from Glenville High School.

Cleveland police said East Cleveland officers were chasing a car into the city when the suspect hit a 14-year-old.

The teen suffered a head injury and the individual’s condition is not known at this time.

