× St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Telethon: Tickets on sale now

CLEVELAND- The countdown is over. Tickets are officially on sale for the 2018 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

***CLICK HERE to purchase your ticket to enter to win*** or ***CALL 1-800-834-5786 to speak to one of our volunteers about purchasing a ticket***

20,000 tickets were available starting at 6 a.m. As of 6:21 a.m. 12,867 tickets have been sold.

The home, which is located in Rocky River and valued at nearly $600,000, is being built by Cleveland Custom Homes.

A ticket costs $100.00 and all of the proceeds benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

If you buy a ticket on Thursday you also are entered to win a car from Nick Abraham Auto Mall and a beautiful hot tub from Litehouse Pools and Spas.

Here are answers to some of your common questions about the St. Jude sell-a-thon:

1. I’m purchasing a ticket online- will I get a confirmation the same day?

Ticket receipts will be emailed within 24 hours of the ticket payment processing. Ticket buyers should be careful to type in an email address correctly in the ticket system when reserving a ticket.

2. Is there a limit to how many tickets I can purchase?

There is a 50 ticket limit per transaction on the website and by calling to make a reservation.

3. Do I have to be a Northeast Ohio resident to enter?

No, ticket buyers can live outside of the Northeast Ohio area but do need to be 18 years or older and a United States resident. A ticket buyer must have an Ohio address to reserve a ticket on line.



4. How does purchasing a ticket over the phone work? ​

Ticket buyers will provide contact information including name, address, phone numbers and email address to reserve a ticket. A major debit or credit card is needed to reserve a ticket.

5. I tried purchasing a ticket online and had trouble now what?

Debit or credit card payment is verified when submitting ticket order. You can try another credit card to use for payment or call 800-834-5786 to reserve a ticket while still available.

6. What forms of payment do you accept?

Major credit cards including MasterCard, Visa, American Express and Discover



7. How long does it take for the payment to show up on my credit card?

Payment will be charged on February 22



8. How long after purchasing the ticket, will it take to receive in the mail?​

Email ticket receipts will be sent within 24 hours of payment processing.

Ticket buyers that do not provide an email address will receive a ticket receipt in the mail. Ticket receipts will be mailed in 2 – 4 business days. Ticket buyers with questions after the ticket sell-a-thon that have not yet received their email receipt, may email dreamhome@stjude.org. Please include Cleveland, OH in the email along with the name, address, phone number and email used for the ticket reservation.

2018 St Jude Telethon Terms and Conditions

St Jude Frequently Asked Questions

**More on the 2018 St Jude Home here**