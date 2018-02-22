One arrest after car crashes through occupied Parma home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA, Ohio -- One person was arrested after a car crashed through a Parma home Thursday morning.

The home was occupied, but no one was injured.

Police were called to the Twin Lakes Drive and Thornton Drive area at around 12:45 a.m. to reports of a car into a home.

When they arrived, one person was still in the car. He was evaluated by paramedics but wasn't taken to the hospital. He was arrested.

There were several people in the car at the time of the crash. They fled on foot.

It's not clear if any further arrests were made.