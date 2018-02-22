Man charged with groping two women on flight to Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- A woman described a nightmare in the air that has a local man facing a sexual assault charge.

Records show Gregory Carroll sat between two women on an American Airlines flight from Charlotte to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. Both women said he groped them.

"He grabbed my leg inappropriately. The first time he did, I'm like, ‘Oh, that's OK.’ Then he did it again. and I'm like, ‘OK, that's enough,'" one victim told FOX 8.

A police report showed Carroll told an officer he’d been asleep and leaned over to the first woman. But then a second woman also said Carroll appeared to be asleep, and then she said, he ran his hand between her legs.

“He was definitely intoxicated because he smelled like it when he sat down on the flight. Drunk or not drunk, it's inappropriate," the first victim said.

At the first court appearance for Carroll Thursday morning, a public defender wondered if the case would be taken over by federal authorities. Remember, the incidents happened in the air.

Initial indications from law enforcement show the case will likely stay with local investigators.

American Airlines said it called for police to meet the plane at the airport because of a disturbance.

Carroll was charged with gross sexual imposition. Records showed he asked for a hearing on the charge and Thursday afternoon he posted bond to get out of jail.

The I-Team left messages for him. We’ve learned he works as an executive chef.

The victim we spoke with has a message for all women: "Just speak out when it happens. It is important because... Shouldn't be doing that to other passengers."

The case will likely be heard soon by a grand jury.