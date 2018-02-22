Local schools warn about ‘SHS’ threat being shared on social media

Several Northeast Ohio school districts are warning about social media posts that have been shared about a threat to a school with the initials “SHS.” They do not believe the threat to be credible, but are still taking it seriously and taking precautions.

Solon police posted about it on Facebook, and the Solon City School District shared the following with families:

“Dear Solon Schools Families: For more than 24 hours, threads on social media in several states, including Ohio, began reposting a vague threat made against a school with the initials “SHS.” Students here in Solon began seeing that posting late last night and shared the posts they saw with school administrators directly and through the Safe School Helpline. The Solon Police Department was immediately notified. Our director of security, along with district and school administrators, met with police officials overnight. There is no specific threat to Solon or Solon High School in any posting and there is no information to suggest a credible threat exists. However, in an abundance of caution, the Solon Police Department will have a heightened presence in and around the high school tomorrow (today, Feb. 22). Related Story

Streetsboro mayor proposes armed guards in schools We want to reiterate that there is no credible threat to Solon High School. At the same time, we encourage students and parents to report anything of concern they see or hear immediately to school administrators or the Solon Police Department directly or through the Safe School Helpline.”

Strongsville City Schools also shared the following with families:

“I wanted to take a moment to update our staff and SHS parents that we have been made aware of a threat made on social media this evening to bring a weapon to “SHS”. Although there was no specific reference to “Strongsville”, we take any threat seriously and the police were contacted and are investigating this post. “SHS” schools across the state have received similar notices of the post and are following similar precautions. Based on the work with our police department, there appears to be no credibility to this threat. We have and will continue to have an increased police presence at all of our schools this week and moving forward. With the recent senseless tragedies of school violence in our state and country, the safety of our schools, students, and staff have never been more on the forefront of everyone’s minds. The safety of our district is a topic that never leaves my focus and I want to reassure everyone that although there is no perfect plan and there is never a finish line when you are addressing the safety of thousands of individuals, I can assure you that Strongsville City Schools is ahead of the curve. We are doing everything in our power to keep everyone safe. We may not always publicize our plans that are developed in partnership with SPD, yet please know that this work has been happening for years. As your Superintendent, it is important that you know that we are working tirelessly to ensure the safety of everyone.”