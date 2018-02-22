‘I couldn’t be happier:’ Cavaliers’ Larry Nance Jr. to wear dad’s retired No. 22 jersey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The Nance family will get its wish: Larry Jr. will wear his dad's number for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Larry Nance Jr. joined the Cavs in a blockbuster deal that sent Isaiah Thomas and Channing Frye to the Lakers earlier this month. In his first few appearances with Cleveland, he wore No. 24 to keep things simple.

Nance Sr. was a three-time NBA All-Star, who spent 1987 through 1994 with the Cavaliers. The team retired his No. 22 jersey in 1995.

"The guys with the Cavs and the league are doing a great job, and kind of granting my wishes and I guess kind of fulfilling a dream," Nance Jr. said. "I'll be wearing No. 22 from here on out and my dad's jersey will get to stay retired in the rafters."

He'll start wearing it next week, he announced prior to Thursday night’s game against Washington. His dad's jersey will remain retired at Quicken Loans Arena.

The Cavaliers said if you already purchased a No. 24 Larry Nance Jr. jersey, the team will exchange it when the new ones are in stock, but that could take a few weeks.

The 25-year-old Nance was born in Akron and attended Revere High School in Richfield. He played for Wyoming and was selected in the first round of the 2015 NBA Draft.

"I couldn't be happier with it," Nance Jr. said. "I'm thrilled. I've been wearing No. 22 my whole life and get to wear it for the Cleveland Cavaliers is beyond a dream come true."

The younger Nance paid tribute to his father during the slam dunk contest at NBA All-Star Weekend. He did a quick change into a No. 22 Phoenix Suns uniform like the one Nance Sr. wore when he won the first dunk contest in 1984.

Nance Jr. ended up in second, losing to Utah's Donovan Mitchell.

