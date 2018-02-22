Eagles center Jason Kelce plays sax with Cleveland Heights High School band

PHILADELPHIA— Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce got attention for his impassioned and profane speech after the team’s Super Bowl parade, but he’s now communicating through music.

The jazz band from Kelce’s high school alma mater was performing at a Philadelphia high school Thursday when he decided to lend some help. He borrowed one boy’s saxophone and sat in with the Cleveland Heights High School band. He then stayed on to play with Philly’s Central High School band, too.

Looks like he's going to play! Jason Kelce borrows a bari sax to play with his HS jazz band visiting Philly's Central High pic.twitter.com/OCV6YDYyjv — Mike DeNardo (@_MikeDeNardo) February 22, 2018

He seemed to be holding his own, tapping his foot to the beat.

Cooler than Clinton on Arsenio imo pic.twitter.com/HnpeZtyhQB — Avi Wolfman-Arent (@Avi_WA) February 22, 2018

He’s providing all kinds of inspiration for Philadelphia these days.

On Monday he gave a talk to the Phillies about being bold.