Another teen charged for school threat as Stark County enforces ‘zero-tolerance’ policy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, Ohio - Marlboro police arrested a 15-year-old Marlington High School student accused of sharing an online message threatening a shooting at her high school.

"She had received information about school shootings, 'Don't go to school today or tomorrow,' because that's when the shootings are going to take place and she shared that with other students," said Marlboro Police Chief Ron Devies.

Another student from the same school was issued a summons earlier this week on a disorderly conduct charge accused of posting a picture of himself with a weapon online.

A threat against GlenOak and McKinley high schools in Canton sent via Snapchat from a 16-year-old girl to a classmate Tuesday night landed her in the Multi-County Juvenile Detention Center about 3 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Stark County Sheriff's Office.

Parents in the Plain Local School District earlier this week were sent a phone message from their superintendent saying :

"This past weekend there was a social media post that made a threatening reference to GlenOak. Since early Saturday morning we have been in contact with the Stark County Sheriff's Office each day. The Stark County Detective Bureau has been in contact with us and with other school districts in the area and is currently investigating the threat/ Other districts as well as Plain have received the same threat..."

The incidents taking place while authorities in Jackson Township continue to investigate the self-inflicted shooting of a 13-year-old student at Jackson Memorial Middle School. The boy died from his injuries and investigators are trying to determine his intent when he took a .22 caliber rifle to school on Tuesday.

Across Stark County, law enforcement authorities are showing parents and students that they have no reservations enforcing what has been described as a "zero tolerance policy" toward making or even sharing any threat directed at a school.

"Sharing it is just infecting the panic that's out there," Devies said.

"A lot of people are going to say we are being harsh, but we are taking a hard line in Stark County. And all of the Stark County law enforcement and the schools are speaking with one voice, we are all on the same page," he added.

The Stark County Sheriff's Office said the zero-tolerance policy is not a new one, but it is reminding parents and students that they have no reservations enforcing it.

"The message is safety in the schools, making sure the kids go to school, they are safe while they are at school and they leave and go home safely," said Stark County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy John Oliver.

"It's not going to be tolerated and we are going to stop it," Devies said.