Winter weather advisory issued for Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — A winter weather advisory has been issued for a portion of Northeast Ohio.

It goes into effect at 1 a.m. Thursday and lasts until 1 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, light rain will continue to move into the area this

evening and overnight. As temperatures fall back towards freezing shortly after midnight, the rain will change to a mix of freezing rain and sleet along with a chance of snow.

Total wet snow and sleet accumulations of up to an inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze are expected.

