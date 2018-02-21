Video shows inmates escape from correctional facility in Lorain County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELYRIA, Ohio-- Surveillance video released on Wednesday shows how three inmates escaped from the Lorain/Medina Community Based Correctional Facility.

On Friday night, Joshua Natal-Morales, 26, Reynaldo Rivera Franco, 26, and Michael David Kligore, 23, used a table in a classroom to smash out a window, authorities said. Police quickly set up a perimeter and captured the men in Elyria.

The correctional facility is launching an investigation into the escape and it could be forced to increase security measures.

"Basically we're looking at the causes leading up to it, we're also looking at physical plant wise if there's something that we need to do differently, certainly with the windows, we'll take a look at that, but more than that, it's just the motivation by trying to create a situation where this won't happen again," said Don Nickerson, operations director.

The three inmates face charges for escape and vandalism.

