Two Ohio senators propose statewide ban on assault weapons

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two Democratic lawmakers in Ohio want assault weapons banned statewide in the wake of recent deadly mass shootings.

Sens. Michael Skindell and Charleta Tavares introduced legislation Tuesday making it a fifth-degree felony to possess or acquire a firearm considered an “assault weapon.”

That includes any automatic or semi-automatic firearm capable of accepting a detachable magazine with the capacity to accept ten or more cartridges. It also includes any semi-automatic firearm with a fixed magazine that can accept ten cartridges or more.

A similar bill the pair introduced in 2013 went nowhere in Ohio’s Republican-led Legislature.

However, their latest effort follows comments Monday by Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich supporting limits of the ability to sell weapons often used in mass killings, such as the AR-15 rifle.