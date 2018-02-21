Students at Westlake High School walk out in protest of gun violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTLAKE, Ohio-- Walkouts are planned at several schools across the area in the wake of the shooting at a Florida high school that claimed the lives of 17 people.

Students at Westlake High School walked out of school just before noon on Tuesday. They held signs that read, "Enough is enough" and listed mass shootings like, Sandy Hook, Virginia Tech, Las Vegas and Columbine.

Mentor Public Schools sent a message to parents about some students' intentions to walk out of Mentor High School Wednesday afternoon.

"We understand our students' right to protest peacefully, but we do not support the idea of students walking out of school to do so. Walking out of school is not in the best interest of student or staff safety," said Andy Fetchik, high school principal, in the letter to parents.

The school suggested students change the time of the walkout for safety reasons and have asked for the help of Mentor police.

Students at Willoughby South High School are also expected to participate in the walkouts. Two teens were arrested Monday night after police investigated a possible planned shooting at South High School.

There is a national school walkout planned for April 20 to protest gun violence. Participants are encouraged to wear orange.