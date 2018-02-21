Jackson Township police give update on student who fatally shot self on campus

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Jackson Township Police Chief Mark Brink is holding a press conference to address the continuing investigation into the student who fatally shot himself inside a school.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s office has released the name of the student who shot himself inside Jackson Middle School Tuesday.

13-year-old Keith Simons of Jackson Township died Wednesday, February 21 at Children’s Medical Center in Akron.

The seventh-grader arrived at the school by bus at about 7:50 a.m. Tuesday. Jackson Township Police Chief Mark Brink said Simons went directly into a school restroom and used a 22-caliber long gun to shoot himself.

The Jackson Township Fire Department took the boy to a hospital.

Brink said there was one gun, and officers discovered other items in the boy’s backpack.

**Read more, here**