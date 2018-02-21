Streetsboro mayor proposes armed guards in schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STREETSBORO, OHIO - One week after the Parkland, Florida school shooting, the Streetsboro mayor is proposing a school security levy that would place two armed guards inside every school in the district.

"I don't think there is any cost that is too steep to make sure our children feel safe," said Mayor Glenn Broska.

Under the mayor's proposal, he says a one and a half mill levy could be placed on the ballot as soon as November. Mayor Broska estimates it would cost the average taxpayer an additional $50 to $100 per year and generate around $600,000. The proposal would need the approval of the school board.

The idea - first mentioned on social media - explains how a total of eight trained security guards would be placed at the school as opposed to police officers, a stipulation that makes some taxpayers uncomfortable.

"It's a little bit funny if we're going to have security guards or something new because them guys get trigger happy," said Russell Schrecengost.

Other taxpayers and parents disagree and argue this is the type of solution necessary to keep students safe.

"There's been too many disasters with the schools these days and me as a parent, I am nervous that it could happen to my kid," said parent Ashley Moon.

Wednesday morning, Streetsboro Police responded to a threat at the high school. According to police, no students or staff were placed in any danger. The incident, for some, is another reminder that more protections are needed.

"My sphere of influence is 24.8 square miles of the city of Streetsboro," said Mayor Broska. "These people are my family. I really do believe that and it's my job -my police department my fire department and the schools' job - to make sure that these kids and the people that are in the schools stay safe. "

Fox 8 reached out to both Streetsboro Police and the superintendent who issued no comment statements.