× Stark County Sheriff: Social media threats will result in criminal charges

CANTON, Ohio– The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the community it has a zero tolerance policy when it comes to threats on social media.

The sheriff’s office said it will investigate individual threats and hold those who post them accountable. Those who make threatening messages or share them will face criminal charges.

“We have zero tolerance for this kind of behavior,” Sheriff George Maier said in a news release on Wednesday. “We will be swift and sure with our investigations. There will be no leniency for individuals who indicate they may cause harm to another person.”

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office encourages parents and students who see these types of messages to report them immediately to school administrators and law enforcement. Do no continue to share the threat.

On Tuesday, a student at Washington High School in Massillon was arrested and suspended for a threat.