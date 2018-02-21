Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One skillet Chicken Bacon Alfredo

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 pound chicken tenderloins

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

6 strips bacon, cooked and chopped

2 (14.5 ounce) or 1 (28 ounce) can Red Gold Diced Tomatoes

3 cups fresh baby spinach, cooked

5 garlic cloves, minced

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes, crushed

1 1/2 cups half & half

1 3/4 cups grated Parmesan cheese, divided

Salt and pepper to taste

10 ounces penne pasta, cooked and drained

In a large skillet, on high heat, heat oil until hot. Sprinkle chicken with paprika and Italian seasoning. Add chicken and cook on one side for 1 minute. Flip and cook an additional 1 minute. Reduce heat to medium, flip chicken again and cook, covered for several minutes until no longer pink in the center. Let cool slightly and slice into small strips.

To the skillet add tomatoes, spinach, garlic, crushed red pepper, chicken strips, and half the bacon. Mix everything together. Cook for 5 minutes.

Add half & half and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to simmer, add 1 1/2 cups parmesan cheese; stir until cheese melts and the sauce becomes creamy and thickened, about 1 minute. Remove from the heat and season with salt and black pepper.

Add pasta and remaining bacon to skillet. Top with remaining cheese. Serve immediately.