More threats, evacuations at Northeast Ohio schools

CLEVELAND– Police across Northeast Ohio continued to investigate school threats on Wednesday.
Earlier this week, there were threats at Alliance High School, Ellet High School and Willoughby South High School. More on those here.
Here are the latest:
- New Philadelphia High School and Welty Middle School were placed on lockdown on Wednesday as a precautionary measure, the district said.
- The Crestline Board of Education Office said a bomb threat at Crestline High School prompted an evacuation. Students are being taken to the board of education, where parents can pick them up. School is canceled for the day.
- The Streetsboro Police Department said it investigated reports of a possible threat at Streetsboro High School Wednesday morning.
- Plain Local Schools said it received tips about a threatening message on Snapchat Tuesday night. The Stark County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect.
- The Massillon Police Department investigated a possible threat to Washington High School on Tuesday. Police said a suspect, who claimed it was a joke, was arrested and suspended.
- A possible threat to Tallmadge High School started on social media on Tuesday. Police said the rumor was unsubstantiated. School is in session and no one was taken into custody.