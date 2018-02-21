Missing: Brandon Churchill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARBERTON, Ohio — FOX 8 continues our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Brandon Churchill, 16, was last seen Feb. 12 in Barberton.

Brandon is 5'9" tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Barberton police at 330753-6611.

