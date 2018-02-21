Massillon student arrested after making threats against high school

MASSILLON, Ohio — Police say a student was arrested and suspended Tuesday after allegedly making threats involving Massillon Washington High School.

According to Massillon police, authorities were made aware of the threats at around 3:45 p.m.

Police and school officials immediately began to investigate.

At around 5:30 p.m., the suspect from whom the threats originated was arrested.

The suspect claimed the threats were a joke and were not intended to be harmful.

A post on the police department’s website says:

“The Massillon Police Department and Massillon City Schools do not find any threats to our schools students, faculty, staff and citizens of our community to be a joke. The Massillon Police Department and Massillon City Schools take these cases seriously and will prosecute these cases to the fullest extent of the law. All threats will be investigated and all suspected sources or persons spreading these threats outside informing the proper authorities will be charged and arrested.”

Several schools across Northeast Ohio have been the subject of threats of violence in recent days.

