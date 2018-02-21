× Man arrested for groping women on flight to Cleveland

CLEVELAND – A man is under arrest for allegedly groping two women while on a flight from Charlotte, North Carolina to Cleveland.

The Fox 8 I TEAM has learned that the arrest happened early Tuesday morning.

The suspect, 58-year-old Gregory Carroll, is accused of sitting in a middle seat, and groping the women on either side of him, while the American Airlines Flight 1713 was in the air.

Carroll is charged with gross sexual imposition and is scheduled to be in court tomorrow.