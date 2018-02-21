Jury to decide whether to recommend death penalty for man who murdered Alianna DeFreeze

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - A jury will decide whether to recommend the death penalty for convicted murderer Christopher Whitaker during the sentencing phase of his trial, which began Wednesday morning.

Whitaker's attorneys are trying to spare his life by presenting mitigating circumstances, including drug addiction and a troubled upbringing, and Whitaker is expected to take the stand.

Last week, the same jury convicted the 45-year-old on 10 counts, including aggravated murder, rape and kidnapping in the brutal torture of 14 year-old Alianna DeFreeze.

Whitaker abducted the teen on her way to school in January of 2017, then raped her and used tools to kill her in a vacant house on Fuller Avenue in Cleveland. Whitaker confessed to the crime and did not dispute the charges against him during the first phase of the trial.

"This is not about excuses. You heard us say that throughout these proceedings," defense attorney Fernando Mack said during opening statements. "It's not about justification. It gives you a road map and gives you information we believe weighs in favor of one of those life sentences."

Wednesday morning, social worker Mary McDonnell, testified about Whitaker's childhood, drug use and extensive criminal history.

"There are multiple reasons for mitigation in this case, in Christopher's life," McDonnell testified.

One of Whitaker's seven siblings also testified about his troubled upbringing and loss of their mother.

Prosecutors argued that during the first phase of the trial they presented evidence proving Whitaker was aware of his action and the aggravating factors outweigh any mitigating circumstances.

"You already heard the evidence regarding the rape, regarding the kidnapping, regarding the aggravated burglary, during the trial phase," said Assistant Prosecutor Andrew Santolli. "And you found this defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of each and every one of these felony murder specifications."

