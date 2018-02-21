Jackson Local Schools reopening today, parents have choice to keep kids home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON TWP., Ohio -- Jackson Local Schools will reopen Wednesday, the day after authorities say a seventh grader shot himself inside Jackson Memorial Middle School.

Police say Tuesday morning, a student shot himself in the men's bathroom.

The school was put on lock-down as police, Stark County Sheriff's deputies and federal authorities swept the school. They discovered a rifle and other distractionary devices in the boy's backpack.

Jackson school officials say they are resuming classes Wednesday to maintain the normalcy of the school day.

The police department will have extra patrols in all school buildings. But the school district says they will support any parent who decides to keep their child home.

There will also be counselors and mental health professionals on hand.

Police have not yet said how the seventh grader got a hold of the rifle. The student is still in the hospital, and his condition is unknown.

