Home Depot hiring over one thousand people in Cleveland area

CLEVELAND – As spring approaches, northeast Ohioans start to think about sprucing up their homes and their gardens. Home Depot realizes this, and has announced that for their busiest season, they will be hiring over 13-hundred workers in the area.

The available jobs range from cashiers to operations to online order filling. They are both permanent and part-time as well as seasonal positions. The retailer is especially encouraging college students, retirees and veterans to apply.

If you are interested in seeing which local stores have positions available, you can click here for an interactive map.

To apply for a position, go to careers.homedepot.com or text HOMEDEPOT to 52270.