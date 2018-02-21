Falling temperatures with rain showers early on

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Virtually every reporting station in NEOhio came in with a new record high temperature on Tuesday:

CLEVELAND 73

AKRON-CANTON 74

MANSFIELD 72

YOUNGSTOWN 72

More showery and thundery weather will hit NE Ohio Wednesday. This wet pattern will host a number of rainy days between now and Sunday resulting in rainfall totals that may exceed 2″ in much of Ohio.

Here's the hourly forecast:

The subtraction of Lake Erie’s ice coverage will be reflective of the latest warm spell. Here’s a look at what’s expected by the beginning of the weekend: