Dollar and a dream: Queen of Hearts drawing at Cleveland tavern reaches $2.2 million

CLEVELAND– It’s coming down to the wire for the Queen of Hearts drawing at a tavern in Cleveland.

The jackpot at Grayton Road Tavern is more than $2.2 million, according to its website. The next drawing is Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and just seven cards remain.

Here’s how the game works: The game starts with a board of 52 cards and two jokers face down. Each week, the bar selects one ticket. On the back of the ticket is a number corresponding to the cards. If that card is flipped over to reveal the queen of hearts, that person gets the cash.

The game’s growing jackpot and popularity forced Grayton Road Tavern to find other locations to sell tickets. They are $1 and can be purchased at J’s Skills, Lucky J’s, and Harry Buffalo locations in North Olmsted, Elyria, Parma and Highland Heights.

