Digital detox: Hotel chain to offer discount to disconnect

PARSIPPANY, New Jersey — A hotel chain hopes money talks when it comes to keeping families off their cell phones.

Wyndham Grand is launching a pilot program called “Reconnected” to help parents and kids reduce their screen time.

Beginning Friday, Feb. 23rd and continuing through Sept. 3rd, the hotel will offer a 5% discount to families who sign up.

The program includes a kit with an analog camera, blueprint for building blanket forts, reading material, and a midnight snack for the entire family.

Guests are given a timed lock box to put their cell phones and tablets in to eliminate temptation for checking them.

The program is being tested in Clearwater Beach, Orlando, Chicago, Galveston, and Charleston.

According to Wyndham, 54% of kids think their parents check their phones too often and 32% say they feel “unimportant” when parents are distracted by their phones.