Cinemark to ban big bags starting this week

Beginning on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, movie chain Cinemark will no longer allow movie goers to bring large bags into its theaters.

In a post on its website, Cinemark says “any bags or packages measuring larger than 12″ x 12″ x 6″ will not be permitted into theaters.”

There will be exceptions for medical equipment bags and diaper bags.

Cinemark also said its theaters do not offer an area to check bags and it “reserves the right to inspect all bags and packages entering the theater.”

The size restriction is similar to one enacted by the NFL back in 2013.

Cinemark said the move is part of an “effort to enhance the safety and security of our guests and employees.” In light of the deadly school shooting in Florida and the 2012 shooting at a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado that killed 12 people and injured 70 others, it makes sense.

Many posts on social media indicate that movie goers believe the move has more to do with keeping people from sneaking snacks into the theater than keeping them safe.

Cinemark operates nine theaters in northeast Ohio including locations in Strongsville, Valley View, Macedonia, Aurora, Cuyahoga Falls, Sandusky, Wooster, and North Canton.