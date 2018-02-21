ATM taken during early morning smash-and-grab

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — Police in Maple Heights are investigating an early morning smash-and-grab.

It happened around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday at the 7-Eleven at the intersection of Libby Rd. and Lee Rd.

Police said the robbers used two stolen vans to steal the ATM inside the store. One of the vans was used to crash into the store, the other was used as a getaway vehicle.

The store operates 24-hours a day and it was opened for business when the smash-and-grab happened.

Police did not immediately release information on suspects.