Alliance police arrest 5 students for 'plotting' shooting incident

ALLIANCE, Ohio – Alliance police arrested 5 Alliance High School students Wednesday after the students were overheard planning a “shooting incident.”

The students, all freshman, were overheard by other students talking about what sounded to be like plans to conduct a shooting inside the school. The students told administrators, who called the police.

The group was immediately detained as the investigation began. No lockdown was necessary.

Police learned that the 5 had been openly talking about their plan at a lunch table and had been talking over phone apps for several weeks. Details such as getting weapons and preventing students from leaving the school were part of the discussions.

The group told police that they were doing this as a joke and that there was no intent to shoot anyone. Police add that there was no evidence that the group tried to get weapons or tried to act on their plan.

The families of the 5 students cooperated in the investigation. All 5 were charged with a misdemeanor of making false alarms and were taken to the Faircrest Juvenile Attention Center awaiting court action.

It is not believed that any other students were involved.

Police praised the “quick action by school administrators, and school resource officers [in] following established emergency plans.”

Alliance Schools’ Superintendent Jeff Talbert posted the following statement: