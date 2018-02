Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The family of a 4-year-old boy whose remains were found behind a vacant west side home is making sure he's not forgotten.

They held a vigil for Eliazar Ruiz, Who would have been 5 years old Tuesday.

The disturbing discovery was made back in September at a house on Longmead Avenue.

That's where they gathered to light candles in his memory.

Authorities are still trying to figure out how and when the boy died.

No charges have been filed in his death yet.

