Two killed following police chase that ended in violent crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio — When a Cleveland woman heard a loud noise around 2:30 Tuesday morning, she thought someone was breaking into her home.

“I woke up to this horrible noise,” the woman, who requested that her name not be used, said. “It scared me so I came down to see what was going on.”

She said when she looked out her door she saw sirens and police officers everywhere.

Cleveland police said a car, believed to be stolen, crashed at Harvard Ave. and E. 151st St.

The car was split into three pieces and debris was everywhere. Both people inside the car were killed.

“I’ve never seen a car like this in my entire life,” the neighbor said. “It looked like something that was in a junkyard and it was like in three different pieces. It was horrible.”

Police estimated the car was traveling at about 100 miles-per-hour when it crashed into a tree.

Shaker Heights police spotted the car, which had been reported stolen, in their city a few minutes earlier. They tried to stop the vehicle when the driver took off. They chased the car into Cleveland where it crashed just a few minutes later.

Harvard Ave. was closed between E. 148th St. and E. 154th St. while police investigated.