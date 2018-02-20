Threats made at schools in Green, Akron and Willoughby

CLEVELAND– Several schools across Northeast Ohio have been the subject of threats of violence.
This comes as a student suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Stark County Tuesday morning.
These are the most-recent school threats:
Green Middle School
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said a 14-year-old threatened to shoot students at Green Middle School. The threat was posted on Instagram on Saturday and included images of a handgun.
Detectives interviewed the teen, who is a former student at the middle school, at his home in Bedford. Investigators determined the suspect did not have any firearms.
He was arrested on charges of telecommunications harassment and taken to the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center.
Ellet High School
Students and parents contacted Akron police on Monday about threats to Ellet High School posted on Snapchat.
According to the police report, a 16-year-old boy made references to a recent school shooting and indicated he was going to shoot up the high school. Police said the teen admitted to officers he made the threats.
Willoughby South High School
Willoughby police said parents contacted them Monday night about a possible planned shooting at Willoughby South High School.
The department with the help of the FBI located two suspects: a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old. The two students were arrested and taken to the Lake county Juvenile Detention Center. They were charged with inducing panic, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anyone with information about the threat is asked to call the detective bureau at 440-953-4210.
Threats last week:
- An 18-year-old senior at Elyria High School admitted posting a video on Snapchat on Thursday, Elyria police said. The video included a song with references to killing and guns, and the text, “I’ll translate: no school tomorrow.”
- The Mansfield Division of Police investigated a social media post about a potential school shooting on Thursday. A 17-year-old who lives outside Richland County made the threat, which police found was not credible.
- Galion Middle School was evacuated following a threat written on a girls’ bathroom wall in the sixth-grade wing of the building, according to the Galion City School District. The school was searched and determined to be safe.
- A student made a threat to Geneva High School on Thursday, Geneva Area City Schools said. Police are handling the investigation.
- Pioneer Career and Technology Center in Shelby was evacuated for a bomb threat on Friday. Several area K-9 units searched the building and nothing was found.