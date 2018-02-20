Threats made at schools in Green, Akron and Willoughby

CLEVELAND– Several schools across Northeast Ohio have been the subject of threats of violence.

This comes as a student suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Stark County Tuesday morning.

These are the most-recent school threats:

Green Middle School

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said a 14-year-old threatened to shoot students at Green Middle School. The threat was posted on Instagram on Saturday and included images of a handgun.

Detectives interviewed the teen, who is a former student at the middle school, at his home in Bedford. Investigators determined the suspect did not have any firearms.

He was arrested on charges of telecommunications harassment and taken to the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center.

Ellet High School

Students and parents contacted Akron police on Monday about threats to Ellet High School posted on Snapchat.

According to the police report, a 16-year-old boy made references to a recent school shooting and indicated he was going to shoot up the high school. Police said the teen admitted to officers he made the threats.

Willoughby South High School

Willoughby police said parents contacted them Monday night about a possible planned shooting at Willoughby South High School.

The department with the help of the FBI located two suspects: a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old. The two students were arrested and taken to the Lake county Juvenile Detention Center. They were charged with inducing panic, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information about the threat is asked to call the detective bureau at 440-953-4210.

Threats last week: