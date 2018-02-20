St. Jude Dream Home ticket sell-a-thon: Chance to win a hot tub, too!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thursday is your chance to buy tickets for this year's St. Jude Dream Home.

But there's more to win than the house.

A hot tub from Litehouse Pools and Spas will also be given away. FOX 8's Kristi Capel has a closer look at the prize in the video, above.

Tickets for the 2018 St. Jude Dream Home go on sale this Thursday starting at 6 a.m.

Each ticket costs $100 and a ticket enters you into a drawing to win a beautiful home in Rocky River valued at nearly $600,000.

You can buy your ticket at Fox8.com or by calling 1-800-834-5786. Don't call until then! Just make note of the number and be ready starting at 6 a.m. Thursday.

